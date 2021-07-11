Sports News Roundup: Phillies use big inning to rout BoSox; Messi played Copa America final with injury, says coach abd nore

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Phillies use big inning to rout BoSox

Jean Segura opened the game with a home run and added a two-run single during an eight-run eighth inning, leading the Philadelphia Phillies in an 11-2 blowout win over the host Boston Red Sox on Saturday. Segura (3-for-5) paced a 13-hit attack as the Phillies bounced back from an 11-5 loss in Friday's series opener. Alec Bohm hit a two-run homer, and Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins also finished with two RBIs.

Cycling-Kuss wins Tour de France stage 15 as Pogacar holds lead

American Sepp Kuss claimed his maiden victory on the Tour de France with a solo ride in the 15th stage as defending champion Tadej Pogacar was barely bothered in the 191.3-km mountain trek from Ceret to Andorra on Sunday. The Jumbo-Visma rider prevailed from the day's breakaway thanks to a sharp attack in the last climb before holding off Alejandro Valverde in the descent to the finish with the Spanish veteran taking second place 23 seconds behind.

Soccer-Messi played Copa America final with injury, says coach

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni paid tribute to Lionel Messi on Saturday, praising his team captain and revealing he played in the Copa America win over Brazil with an injury. "If you knew the way that he played in the Copa America you'd love him even more," Scaloni told reporters after Argentina's 1-0 win at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

Olympics-India thrower Chopra overcomes release glitch before Tokyo

India's top javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra says he has ironed out the kinks in his technique and found the optimal release angle ahead of the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games. The mop-haired Commonwealth and Asian Games champion qualified for Tokyo throwing 87.86 meters last year and posted a personal best of 88.07 in March this year.

Factbox-Tennis-Wimbledon men's singles champion Novak Djokovic

Factbox on Serbia's Novak Djokovic, who defeated Italy's Matteo Berrettini 6-7(4) 6-4 6-4 6-3 in the Wimbledon final on Sunday to win his 20th Grand Slam title. Age: 34

Tennis-'Look at her now': Goolagong always knew Barty was Australia's next champion

Australian great Evonne Goolagong said Ash Barty's Wimbledon win on Saturday made her more emotional than her own triumph at the grasscourt major 50 years ago. Barty was a woman on a mission at Wimbledon this year and emulated Goolagong, with whom she shares indigenous Australian heritage, by beating Karolina Pliskova 6-3 6-7(4) 6-3 in the final.

Phillies need win over Red Sox to get back to .500

Less than 24 hours removed from one of their worst losses of the season, the Boston Red Sox remain primed to enter the All-Star break with the best record in the American League as they close the first half against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday afternoon. The Red Sox are an AL-best 55-35 entering the contest, trailing only the National League's San Francisco Giants (56-32) in winning percentage. It's a big accomplishment for a team expected to rebuild after a poor showing during 2020's pandemic-shortened season.

Tennis-Djokovic triumphs at Wimbledon to secure record-equalling 20th major

World number one Novak Djokovic beat Italian seventh seed Matteo Berrettini 6-7(4) 6-4 6-4 6-3 on Sunday to win his sixth title at Wimbledon. His third straight triumph at the All England Club also earned the Serbian a 20th Grand Slam title, equalling the men's record haul held by Switzerland's Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal of Spain.

Soccer-Party starts early ahead of Euro 2020 final

Tens of thousands of supporters descended on London's Wembley Stadium on Sunday, kick-starting an alcohol-fuelled party hours before England take on Italy in the final of Euro 2020. By lunchtime the pavements around England's national stadium were slick with beer, and underfoot resembled the stickiest of pub carpets as supporters sang, chanted and hurled drinks while police looked on.

Golf-Matsuyama withdraws from British Open

Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama has withdrawn from The Open at Royal St George's after his recent COVID-19 diagnosis and inability to practice properly in time for the year's final major, the Japanese golfer said on Sunday. Matsuyama has been self-isolating since testing positive during the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on July 2. He is currently asymptomatic but subsequent PCR tests have continued to show positive results.

