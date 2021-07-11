Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:20 PM EDT on Sunday, July 11

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

MLB Coverage of Sunday games (all times Eastern)

Advertisement

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 1:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

- - MLB draft

First round, 7:07 p.m. Indians postpone series finale against Royals

The Cleveland Indians postponed Sunday's series finale against the visiting Kansas City Royals due to inclement weather. BASEBALL-MLB-CLE-KC-POSTPONED, Field Level Media

- - Phillies place four players on COVID-related injured list

The Philadelphia Phillies placed third baseman Alec Bohm, right-handers Aaron Nola and Connor Brogdon and left-hander Bailey Falter on the COVID-related injured list Sunday morning. BASEBALL-MLB-PHI-COVID-19, Field level Media

- - Mariners place All-Star LHP Yusei Kikuchi on injured list

The Seattle Mariners placed All-Star left-hander Yusei Kikuchi on the injured list Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-SEA-KIKUCHI-RALEIGH, Field Level Media

- - - - BASKETBALL

Sunday's NBA Finals coverage: G3: Phoenix at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Orlando Magic hire Jamahl Mosley as head coach Three members of the Select Team will join Team USA for a series of five exhibition games as it prepares for the upcoming Olympics in Tokyo.

BASKETBALL-NBA-ORL-MOSLEY, Field Level Media - - - -

FOOTBALL Former Steelers LB Anthony Chickillo announces retirement

The Orlando Magic named Jamahl Mosley as the franchise's 15th head coach on Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-PIT-DEN-CHICKILLO, Field Level Media

- - NCAA FOOTBALL

Report: Five-star QB Arch Manning to visit Ole Miss Arch Manning, the No. 1-ranked quarterback in the Class of 2023, apparently is set to take a walk along the path of his family's legacy later this month.

FOOTBALL-NCAAF-MISS-MANNING, Field Level Media Report: Kansas paid player $50K-plus to leave amid turmoil

Kansas paid former football player Caperton Humphrey more than $50,000 in benefits to ensure his silence after he left the team amid harassment and threats, The Kansas City Star reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-KU-HUMPHREY, Field Level Media

- - - - SOCCER

CONCACAF Gold Cup Canada vs. Martinique at Kansas City, Kan., 6:30 p.m.

USMNT vs. Haiti at Kansas City, Kan., 8:30 p.m. El Salvador vs. Guatemala at Frisco, Texas, 10:30 p.m.

- - - - WNBA

Coverage of Sunday's games: (all times Eastern) Las Vegas at Dallas, 1 p.m

Connecticut at New York, 2 p.m. Indiana at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Phoenix at Seattle, 6 p.m. Minnesota at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

- - - - GOLF

PGA -- John Deere Classic Marathon LPGA Classic

U.S. Senior Open - -

Hideki Matsuyama, Bubba Watson out of The Open The Open Championship field took two hits this weekend as Masters champions Hideki Matsuyama and Bubba Watson withdrew ahead of the July 15 start at Royal St. George.

GOLF-PGA-MATSUYAMA-WATSON-OPEN, Field Level Media - - - - -

MOTORSPORTS NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

- - - - TENNIS

WTA -- Hamburg, Germany ATP -- Wimbledon final

- - - - CYCLING

Sepp Kuss becomes first American to win Tour stage since 2011 Sepp Kuss ended a decade-long drought for American cyclists Sunday by winning Stage 15 of the Tour de France.

SPORTS-USA-TOUR-DE-FRANCE, Field Level Media - - - -

ESPORTS Overwatch League, Week 13 (East matches)

CS:GO -- Intel Extreme Masters XVI - Cologne Call of Duty League -- Stage 5, Week 1 (New York home series)

Overwatch League, Week 13 (West matches) LoL - League Championship Series Summer Split (North America)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)