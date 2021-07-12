Left Menu

Novak Djokovic ''50-50'' on whether to play at Tokyo Olympics

The lack of fans and the tight coronavirus restrictions in Tokyo means Djokovic remains on the fence about traveling to Japan. If he wins in Tokyo and at the U.S. Open, hed be the first male tennis player to complete a Golden Slam all four Grand Slam tournaments and the Olympics in the same calendar year.

PTI | Wimbledon | Updated: 12-07-2021 09:48 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 09:41 IST
Novak Djokovic ''50-50'' on whether to play at Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Even with a chance to complete a so-called "Golden Slam," Novak Djokovic isn't sure he'll be playing at the Tokyo Olympics. The lack of fans and the tight coronavirus restrictions in Tokyo means Djokovic remains on the fence about traveling to Japan. "I'll have to think about it," Djokovic said after winning Wimbledon on Sunday.

"My plan was always to go to Olympic Games. But right now I'm a little bit divided. It's kind of 50-50 because of what I heard in the last couple of days." That includes the news that there won't be fans in the stands. And that the tight restrictions will mean he can only bring a limited number of people as part of his personal team. "That was really disappointing to hear," Djokovic said. Rafael Nadal has already said he will not be playing in Tokyo, while Roger Federer has not yet made a decision. The top-ranked Djokovic beat Matteo Berrettini in four sets to earn his third straight Grand Slam title after the Australian Open and French Open — and record-equaling 20th in total. If he wins in Tokyo and at the U.S. Open, he'd be the first male tennis player to complete a "Golden Slam" — all four Grand Slam tournaments and the Olympics in the same calendar year. Steffi Graf is the only woman to have done it, in 1988. Rod Laver was the last man to win all four Grand Slams in the same calendar year, in 1969.

Goran Ivanisevic, who is on Djokovic's coaching team, would like to see the Serb add his name to the list. "If somebody can win a Golden Slam, that's him," Ivanisevic said. "First time in his career, winning three in a row in the same year, having the chance to win four. I mean, that would be unbelievable."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021