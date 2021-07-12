Left Menu

Mixed Martial Arts-McGregor feeling 'tremendous' after surgery on broken leg

Conor McGregor said he was feeling "tremendous" after undergoing surgery for a broken leg suffered during his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier on Saturday. McGregor stumbled backwards, trapping his foot under himself and breaking his left leg, with the fight stopped by doctors at the end of the first round at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, "...

Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2021 11:12 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 11:10 IST
Mixed Martial Arts-McGregor feeling 'tremendous' after surgery on broken leg
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Cuba

Conor McGregor said he was feeling "tremendous" after undergoing surgery for a broken leg suffered during his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier on Saturday. McGregor stumbled backward, trapping his foot under himself and breaking his left leg, with the fight stopped by doctors at the end of the first round at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas,

"... Just out of the surgery room, everything went to plan, everything went perfect and I'm feeling tremendous. We've got six weeks on a crutch now and then we begin to build back," McGregor said in a video posted on social media. "A clean break of the tibia and it was not to be. Dustin, you can celebrate that illegitimate win all you want but you've done nothing in there. That second round would have shown all."

McGregor's defeat and the seriousness of the injury have raised doubts about his future in the sport but UFC President Dana White said there would be fights on the table when he is fit again.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021