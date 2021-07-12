Left Menu

COVID-19: Derbyshire's County Championship fixture against Essex abandoned

The County Championship fixture between Derbyshire and Essex has been abandoned after one unnamed member of the Derbyshire playing staff tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | London | Updated: 12-07-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 21:22 IST
The County Championship fixture between Derbyshire and Essex has been abandoned after one unnamed member of the Derbyshire playing staff tested positive for COVID-19. "The player has immediately begun self-isolating while awaiting the result of a PCR test. As the playing squad involved in the County Championship fixture against Essex at The Incora County Ground, as well as the Vitality Blast squad which travelled to Durham on Friday, could likely be considered close contacts, they too will immediately self-isolate pending the PCR test result," read a statement released by Derbyshire.

Due to the isolation protocols and impact on the available playing squad, the decision has been made in conjunction with Public Health England (PHE) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to abandon the fixture, with the awarding of points to be confirmed in due course. The club remains in close contact with PHE and the ECB and will communicate further detail regarding upcoming fixtures pending additional guidance.

Tickets purchased for the remaining days of the Essex fixture will be refunded and spectators do not need to contact the Club for refunds to be actioned. Chief Executive, Ryan Duckett, said: "As a Club, we have operated a robust testing regime among all staff throughout the return to cricket and have clear safety regulations in place for supporters.

"This isolated incident highlights the fact that sport is not exempt from the pandemic, and I'd like to thank the Club's medical and venue staff, as well as Public Health Derby and the ECB for their immediate response in safely handling the matter. It is, of course, a great disappointment to see the abandonment of a fixture, but the safety of all players, staff, and supporters must always come first and the Club is grateful for the understanding of supporters," he added. (ANI)

