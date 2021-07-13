Left Menu

Soccer-Atletico sign Argentina's De Paul from Udinese

Atletico did not disclose the transfer fee but British media reported that the deal was worth 35 million euros ($41.50 million) for the 27-year-old Argentina international. De Paul started five of Argentina's seven games at the Copa America and provided the assist for Angel Di Maria's winning goal in the final against Brazil on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2021 00:56 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 00:56 IST
La Liga champions Atletico Madrid have signed midfielder Rodrigo de Paul from Serie A side Udinese on a five-year contract, the club announced on Monday. Atletico did not disclose the transfer fee but British media reported that the deal was worth 35 million euros ($41.50 million) for the 27-year-old Argentina international.

De Paul started five of Argentina's seven games at the Copa America and provided the assist for Angel Di Maria's winning goal in the final against Brazil on Saturday. He enjoyed an impressive 2020-21 campaign with Udinese, scoring nine goals and registering 10 assists in 36 Serie A appearances.

De Paul spent the past five seasons in Italy after joining Udinese in 2016 and made 184 appearances in all competitions, scoring 34 goals and providing 36 assists. He previously played in La Liga for Valencia between 2014 and 2016. ($1 = 0.8434 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

