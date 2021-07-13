Left Menu

Sports Schedule for Tuesday, July 13

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2021 09:14 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 09:14 IST
Sports Schedule for Tuesday, July 13
Sports Schedule for Tuesday, July 13 CRICKET: *Preview of 3rd T20I between Indian women and England.

*Stories from the pre-match press conference of the 3rd T20I.

*Stories related to Indian men's teams' tours of England and Sri Lanka.

*Other stories on India and international cricket.

FOOTBALL: *Stories related to Indian football.

*Stories related to the recently concluded Euro Championships and Copa America.

CHESS: *FIDE World Cup in Sochi.

TOKYO OLYMPICS: *Stories from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with Olympic-bound sportspersons.

*Stories related to the Indian team's preparation for the Games.

*Other stories related to Games.

