Sports Schedule for Tuesday, July 13
- Country:
- India
Sports Schedule for Tuesday, July 13 CRICKET: *Preview of 3rd T20I between Indian women and England.
*Stories from the pre-match press conference of the 3rd T20I.
*Stories related to Indian men's teams' tours of England and Sri Lanka.
*Other stories on India and international cricket.
FOOTBALL: *Stories related to Indian football.
*Stories related to the recently concluded Euro Championships and Copa America.
CHESS: *FIDE World Cup in Sochi.
TOKYO OLYMPICS: *Stories from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with Olympic-bound sportspersons.
*Stories related to the Indian team's preparation for the Games.
*Other stories related to Games.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Copa America
- World Cup
- Sri Lanka
- England
- Sochi
- Games
- Narendra Modi
- Indian
- India
- Euro Championships
ALSO READ
Japan backs off on forecast of 30 gold medals at Tokyo Games
FACTBOX-Soccer-Players to miss Euro 2020 games due to COVID-19
Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more
Olympics-Injured Halep pulls out of Tokyo Games after Wimbledon withdrawal