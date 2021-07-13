Left Menu

Japan's PM, IOC president to meet on Wednesday - Jiji

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 13-07-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 14:55 IST
Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will meet with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach on Wednesday, news agency Jiji reported on Tuesday.

The meeting comes before Tokyo is set to host the Olympic Games, which are scheduled to start on July 23 after being postponed from last year because of the pandemic.

