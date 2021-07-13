Japan's PM, IOC president to meet on Wednesday - Jiji
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will meet with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach on Wednesday, news agency Jiji reported on Tuesday.
The meeting comes before Tokyo is set to host the Olympic Games, which are scheduled to start on July 23 after being postponed from last year because of the pandemic.
