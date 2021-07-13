Left Menu

Ranjan Madugalle to be match referee for India-SL series; Dharmasena among five umpires

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 13-07-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 15:29 IST
World cricket's most experienced match referee Ranjan Madugalle will be in charge of the six-match white ball series between India and Sri Lanka starting here on July 18.

Former Sri Lanka captain Madugalle is the chief match referee of ICC and the on-field umpires will be head by Elite panel official Kumar Dharmasena.

Ever since international cricket resumed in COVID times, the ICC has allowed home boards to have their own match referees and umpires to cut down on traveling and other logistical issues.

Dharmasena will be assisted ICC Interational panel umpires Lyndon Hannibal, Prageeth Rambukwella, Ravdeendra Wimalasiri, and Ruchira Palliyaguruge.

