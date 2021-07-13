Left Menu

Soccer-UEFA investigating Wembley clashes, charge England FA after Euro final

UEFA have opened disciplinary proceedings and charged England's Football Association (FA) for disturbances during Sunday's Euro 2020 final against Italy at Wembley, Europe's soccer governing body said on Tuesday.

Updated: 13-07-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 20:39 IST
UEFA have opened disciplinary proceedings and charged England's Football Association (FA) for disturbances during Sunday's Euro 2020 final against Italy at Wembley, Europe's soccer governing body said on Tuesday. UEFA also said it was conducting a separate investigation into the "events involving supporters which occurred inside and around the stadium".

The final, which Italy won in a penalty shootout, was marred by clashes between fans and officials in and around the stadium. British police made 49 arrests and said 19 of its officers were injured. The charges against the FA include: invasion of the field of play by its supporters, throwing of objects by its supporters, disturbance caused by its supporters during the national anthem and lighting of a firework.

"The case will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) in due course," UEFA said. Last week the FA were fined 30,000 euros ($35,460) after a laser pointer was shone at Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel during what proved to be the deciding moment of their Euro 2020 semi-final.

The FA were also charged following a disturbance during the national anthems and for the setting off of fireworks during the semi-final. ($1 = 0.8460 euros)

