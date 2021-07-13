Left Menu

Turkey summons Greek ambassador over Galatasaray's PCR test row - state media

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 13-07-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 21:39 IST
Turkey on Tuesday summoned Greece's ambassador in Ankara to its foreign ministry to convey its "strong protest" to the treatment of the Galatasaray soccer club ahead of a match in Athens a day earlier, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported.

Galatasaray decided to pull out of a friendly soccer match against Olympiakos Piraeus and return home after accusing Greek officials of discrimination after they refused to accept the players' PCR tests, the Turkish club said on Monday.

