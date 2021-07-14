Keshavan to be part of IOC fan connect collaboration with Airbnb during Olympics

The International Olympic Committee and the world Paralympic body on Wednesday announced a collaboration with the American online accommodation platform Airbnb in which athletes will share their experiences with fans during the Tokyo Games and Indian luger Shiva Keshavan will be a part of the venture.

Keshavan will talk about Olympic life lessons in the program. A six-time Olympian and four-time Asian Champion in an international sporting career spanning over 22 years, Keshavan will be sharing his perspective on competing in the Winter Olympics. ''Hosted by both competing and retired sporting heroes, these experiences will allow athletes to share their passion with guests, who can connect with them directly during the Olympic and Paralympic Games,'' a press release from Airbnb stated.

A host of former athletes, including Keshavan, will share their experiences during the virtual programs.

Guests will also be able to relive a personal Olympic or Paralympic story directly with living legends such as Scottie Pippen, Larry Bird, Brandi Chastain, Michael Johnson, Chris Waddell, and Benoit Huot or even step virtually inside Olympic venues live from Tokyo, hosted by past medallists and insiders.

''As international fans around the world won't be able to experience the thrill of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, we wanted to create a unique alternative to bring together athletes and fans,'' said Kaveh Mehrabi, Director of the Athletes' Department at the International Olympic Committee. ''Against this backdrop, the Olympian and Paralympian experiences platform is a fantastic opportunity for athletes to build a personal relationship with their fan base and feel their support, while the platform will also bring the incredible Olympic spirit to people across the globe.'' Catherine Powell, Airbnb Global Head of Hosting, added, ''These interactive activities will provide an intimate window into the Games, all made possible by the 200+ athletes joining our Hosting community this summer.'' By hosting online experiences on Airbnb, athletes are also given the chance to earn money by sharing their skills and passion for sport with the world. International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons said: ''The creation of the Olympic and Paralympic Online Experiences platform allowed many para-athletes to not only share their passions with people all over the world but also provided them with a valuable income stream in the absence of competition.''

