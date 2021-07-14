Left Menu

Gujarat: Women Olympic participants to get Rs 10 lakh each from govt

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-07-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 20:04 IST
Gujarat: Women Olympic participants to get Rs 10 lakh each from govt
  • Country:
  • India

Six women athletes from Gujarat, who are part of the Indian contingents for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and also the Paralympic Games, will get a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each from the state government, it was announced on Wednesday.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani took the decision to give Rs 10 lakh each to these six sportswomen to boost their morale and motivate them ahead of the twin events, said a government release.

The quadrennial international multi-sport event will be held in Tokyo from July 23 to August 8, while the Paralympic Games have been organised in the Japanese capital from August 24 to September 5.

This is for the first time in 60 years that players from Gujarat have qualified for the Olympics, said the release.

The female athletes selected from Gujarat to represent India at the Tokyo Olympics are: Maana Patel (swimming), Ankita Raina (tennis) and Elavenil Valarivan (shooting). Three other women players who have qualified for the Paralympics are Parul Parmar (badminton), Bhavina Patel and Sonal Patel (table tennis), it said.

Rupani congratulated the players for their selection and wished them luck.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Business briefs

Business briefs

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
3
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
4
WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021