Soccer-Bundesliga retain five substitutions, to welcome away fans from Aug. 27

The Bundesliga and second-tier Bundesliga 2 will permit five substitutions per match in the 2021-22 season while away fans will be allowed to attend games from matchday three on Aug. 27 , the German Football League (DFL) said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2021 00:17 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 00:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Bundesliga and second-tier Bundesliga 2 will permit five substitutions per match in the 2021-22 season while away fans will be allowed to attend games from matchday three on Aug. 27 , the German Football League (DFL) said on Wednesday. Soccer's law-making body IFAB gave competition organisers the option of allowing teams to continue using up to five substitutes per game until the end of 2022 and the DFL's Extraordinary Members Assembly took up the option.

Most matches last season were played without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic -- with away fans barred -- and the DFL said matchday three was selected for their return as teams would need to get used to welcoming back crowds again. "For as long as spectator capacity is still subject to legal restrictions, 5% of the tickets for each game are to be reserved for away fans," the DFL said.

"Once restrictions are lifted completely, there will be an automatic return to the intended contingent of 10%." The new Bundesliga season begins on Aug. 13 with defending champions Bayern Munich playing away at Borussia Moenchengladbach.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

