China's Tokyo2020 contingent the biggest ever at an Olympics

China will send 431 athletes, including 24 Olympic champions, to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games following the unveiling of the delegation in Beijing. 293 athletes will be making their Olympic debut. This is the largest delegation that China has ever sent to an Olympics.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 15-07-2021 09:55 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 09:55 IST
China will send 431 athletes, including 24 Olympic champions, to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games following the unveiling of the delegation in Beijing. The team will have 298 female athletes and 133 male athletes competing in 225 events in Tokyo. 293 athletes will be making their Olympic debut. This is the largest delegation that China has ever sent to an Olympics. The 14-year-old Quan Honghcan, competing in women's diving, is the youngest athlete while the 52-year old Li Zhenqiang competing in equestrian event is the oldest.

