COVID-19: Don't think cricketers can be constantly kept in a bubble, team is fine, says BCCI VP Shukla

By Nitin Srivastava The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice President Rajeev Shukla on Thursday said even though one member of the touring contingent is currently positive for Covid-19 in the UK, there is nothing to worry about as the board is taking every precaution.

The spread of COVID-19 wasn't restricted to just the England team in the recent past, even two Indian cricketers were affected by the virus in the UK. But fortunately, both are doing fine now. While one of them -- a top-order batsman -- has even returned negative tests since, Rishabh Pant will be tested on July 18 as he completes his 10th day in isolation on Sunday. "One player has been found positive, he was asymptomatic, I won't disclose the name. He was not staying in the team hotel, he is staying with relatives and is recovering very well. He is in isolation, he was found positive 8 days back. He will be tested again after two days," Shukla told ANI.

Advertisement

"Team India is fine there is no problem, secretary Jay Shah has written a letter to team management everybody should follow the COVID protocols, strict measures whatever could be adopted as per the recommendations must be followed and all safety precautions should be taken and the team has to be very careful during the England tour," he added. Further talking about the developments, Shukla said: "We are taking all the precautions during the series, everybody is put in the bubble so since it was a long gap of one month so players were allowed to go around. I don't think that they can be constantly kept in a bubble. We are not that worried because the rest of the players are fine they will be heading to Durham. Who is in isolation will not travel with the rest of the team. Once they test negative, then only they can proceed ahead."

The Indian team will play a warm-up game from July 20 to 22 against a County Championship XI team that is being arranged by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) after a request from the Board of Control for Cricket in India. With the team wanting to test themselves in a practice game rather than two intra-squad games before the series gets underway, the BCCI spoke to the ECB and the same has been worked out. While speaking to the media in the virtual press conference at the end of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, skipper Virat Kohli had said his side wanted first-class games ahead of the series against England, but they had not been given that. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)