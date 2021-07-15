Left Menu

Olympics-Jamie Murray to partner Skupski for Team GB at Tokyo Games

Murray, 35, will represent Britain for the fourth time at the Olympics and joins his younger brother and twice Olympic champion Andy Murray, 34, who is set to feture in the singles. Jamie Murray and Skupski, who partnered American Desirae Krawczyk to the mixed doubles title at Wimbledon on Sunday, competed together on the ATP Tour last season and in Britain's run to the Davis Cup semi-finals in 2019.

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 16:36 IST
Olympics-Jamie Murray to partner Skupski for Team GB at Tokyo Games

Britain's Jamie Murray will join forces with Neal Skupski in the men's doubles competition for the Tokyo Olympics after the country's number one Dan Evans had to withdraw following a positive COVID-19 test, Team GB said on Thursday. Murray, 35, will represent Britain for the fourth time at the Olympics and joins his younger brother and twice Olympic champion Andy Murray, 34, who is set to feture in the singles.

Jamie Murray and Skupski, who partnered American Desirae Krawczyk to the mixed doubles title at Wimbledon on Sunday, competed together on the ATP Tour last season and in Britain's run to the Davis Cup semi-finals in 2019. In 2020, the pair won the Sofia Open and reached the finals in Cincinnati and Vienna.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
3
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021