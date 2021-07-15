Left Menu

RISE Worldwide signs India cricketer Suryakumar Yadav

I have personally experienced 360-degree approach and professionalism RISE brings through its talent management division, said Suryakumar.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-07-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 20:51 IST
RISE Worldwide signs India cricketer Suryakumar Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance-backed RISE Worldwide on Thursday signed India batsman Suryakumar Yadav in ''an exclusive worldwide talent representation agreement''.

The 30-year-old made an impressive India debut earlier this year in the T20 series against England. He is also in the India limited overs squad, which will take on Sri Lanka in the three match ODI series, beginning July 18 in Colombo.

“RISE Worldwide will work closely with Suryakumar on strategic career management, providing extensive resources and expertise to generate value in all facets and stages of career, except for his individual playing contracts,'' a media statement issued here said.

The company's other talents include Rohit Sharma, Jasrpit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. ''I have personally experienced 360-degree approach and professionalism RISE brings through its talent management division,” said Suryakumar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
3
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia
4
Johnson Controls-Hitachi to train 50,000 AC technicians, cooling experts by 2025

Johnson Controls-Hitachi to train 50,000 AC technicians, cooling experts by ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021