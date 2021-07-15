RISE Worldwide signs India cricketer Suryakumar Yadav
Reliance-backed RISE Worldwide on Thursday signed India batsman Suryakumar Yadav in ''an exclusive worldwide talent representation agreement''.
The 30-year-old made an impressive India debut earlier this year in the T20 series against England. He is also in the India limited overs squad, which will take on Sri Lanka in the three match ODI series, beginning July 18 in Colombo.
“RISE Worldwide will work closely with Suryakumar on strategic career management, providing extensive resources and expertise to generate value in all facets and stages of career, except for his individual playing contracts,'' a media statement issued here said.
The company's other talents include Rohit Sharma, Jasrpit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. ''I have personally experienced 360-degree approach and professionalism RISE brings through its talent management division,” said Suryakumar.
