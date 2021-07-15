Left Menu

Sisodia, Malleswari interact with Delhi athletes representing country at Tokyo Olympic

Sharing her experience as a former Olympian, Karnam Malleswari advised the players that they should focus just on their game to perform well.The Delhi government has already announced an award of Rs 3 crore for athletes from Delhi who win a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Vice Chancellor of Delhi Sports University Karnam Malleshwari Thursday interacted with the athletes from Delhi representing India at the Tokyo Olympics.

In the virtual interaction, they encouraged the players, took stock of their preparations, and conveyed their best wishes for the games. Four players from Delhi - Manika Batra, Deepak Kumar, Amoj Jacob and Sarthak Bhambri -- are representing India in Table Tennis, Shooting, and Track and Field events at Tokyo Olympics. Three of them have been part of the Mission Excellence of the Delhi government.

''We are certain that all our athletes will perform their best in the games. Play without any stress, and focus on the field. The prayers of all the people of Delhi and the country are with our athletes,'' Sisodia said.

''The Delhi government not only rewards the players who win medals, but also makes them worthy of winning medals by helping players during the days of their struggle and training. We can see this has resulted in four players from Delhi representing the nation in the Olympics today,'' he added.

Under the Mission Excellence Scheme, the Delhi government provides financial assistance of up to Rs 16 lakh for training of players. Sharing her experience as a former Olympian, Karnam Malleswari advised the players that they should focus just on their game to perform well.

The Delhi government has already announced an award of Rs 3 crore for athletes from Delhi who win a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics. It will also award Rs 2 crore to those who win a silver medal and Rs 1 crore to those who receive a bronze medal in the Olympics. Rs 10 lakh will be awarded to coaches of the athletes who win medals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

