Have played good amount of T20s, we'll have good series against England: Shadab

Pakistan team will be looking to make a fresh start on the England tour when they take on the hosts in the first of the three-match T20I on Friday, at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Overall out of the 18 T20Is played between the two sides, Pakistan have won five games, England have won 12 matches while one match was abandoned due to rain.

While talking to the media in a virtual media conference, leg-spinner Shadab Khan expressed the team's desire of making a strong comeback after losing ODI series 3-0: "T20 is a different format and we have a different team. Our senior players like Hafeez and Imad Wasim have returned to the side. Most players in the team have recently featured in the PSL. So we have played a good amount of T20 cricket and hopefully, you will see a good series." Asked about his individual performance, Shadab said, "I am making a comeback after injury. My recent performance was not good, but I feel I am in good rhythm lately and looking forward to contributing for the team in batting and bowling departments."

Advertisement

Pakistan is currently in the fourth spot in the ICC rankings with 261 points while England are at the top with 278 points. The tourists will pin their hopes on experienced Mohammad Hafeez to score runs as the all-rounder has featured in 12 matches against England scoring 289 runs at 28.90 which included two half-centuries with a best of 86 not out and a strike-rate of 127.31.

Captain Babar Azam, who is ranked number two in the ICC T20I Batsmen Rankings, will be looking to repeat the heroics of the third ODI at Edgbaston where he scored a scintillating 158 off 139. Amongst bowlers, Imad Wasim has picked six wickets from five matches against England, the left-arm spinner's best figures are two for 17. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)