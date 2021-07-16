Golf-Hatton snaps club in anger as Open frustration boils over

England top-ranked player Tyrrell Hatton vented his anger on his pitching wedge, snapping it in half on the final hole of his second round at the British Open on Friday. The world number 10 was struggling to try and make the cut on the 18th when his wayward approach left him with almost no possibility of making a birdie.

He then stamped on the shaft of the offending club before breaking it in two. "That was a load of frustration built up," Hatton, whose round of 70 left him two over par for the tournament and struggling to make the weekend, said.

"I knew I needed to hit that in close. It's massively disappointing. I just can't bring my game at The Open; this could be six missed cuts from nine." Hatton, who made his Ryder Cup debut for Europe in 2018, finished tied for sixth at Portrush in 2019, but has struggled to make an impact at his home major.

"This one is definitely tough to take because the support has been amazing," he said. "I'm not one of the popular guys so I'm not used to having that kind of reception on the first tee. "I'm disappointed I'm not going to be here this weekend."

