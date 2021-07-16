The following are the top/expected stories at 2135 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *FIDE World Cup in Sochi.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-T20WC-POOLS India, Pakistan placed in same group in T20 World Cup Dubai, Jul 16 (PTI) Arch-rivals India and Pakistan were on Friday placed in the same group for the T20 World Cup as the ICC announced the pools for its flagship event, set to be played in the UAE and Oman from October 17 to November 14.

SPO-CRI-LANKA-SQUAD Sri Lanka finally announce Shanaka-led squad for India series after Sports Minister's approval Colombo, Jul 16 (PTI) Dasun Shanaka on Friday became the 10th Sri Lankan captain in the past four years when he was named skipper of a 23-member squad for the six-match white ball series against India starting here on July 18.

SPO-CRI-VIRUS-GANGULY Players were on leave, wearing mask not possible all the time: Ganguly Muscat, Jul 16 (PTI) BCCI president Sourav Ganguly says that it is ''physically impossible'' to wear the mask all the time since health protocols in the United Kingdom have been relaxed as he backed the Indian contingent after Rishabh Pant contracted infection during team's 20-day break.

SPO-CRI-IND-RAJU-INTERVIEW Kuldeep has to find solution for himself as Dhoni is not behind stumps anymore: Raju By Nikhil Bapat Mumbai, Jul 16 (PTI) Kuldeep Yadav no longer has Mahendra Singh Dhoni behind the stumps for tactical inputs and hence will have to himself figure out a way to get back to form before T20 World Cup where he can be a match-winner, feels former India spinner Venkatapathy Raju.

SPO-OLY-TENNIS-2ND LD NAGAL Nagal makes singles cut for Tokyo Olympics; AITA pairs him with Bopanna, withdraws Sharan By Amanpreet Singh New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Sumit Nagal on Friday made the cut for the men's singles event of the Tokyo Olympics as large-scale withdrawals pushed him inside the qualification mark and the Indian tennis player is now hoping that competing at the biggest stage will settle a ''few things'' that are bothering him in his career.

SPO-OLY-ARCHERY-DEEPIKA Past Olympic failures will play on my mind, says Deepika By Tapan Mohanta Kolkata, Jul 16 (PTI) Star Indian archer Deepika Kumari says the failure to win medals in the last two Olympics will ''play on her mind'' but she is trying to stay away from the negative emotions as she heads to the Tokyo Games.

SPO-CRI-IND-SL-BHUVNESHWAR No particular format is priority and l am not looking too far ahead: Bhuvneshwar on Test future Colombo, Jul 16 (PTI) Bhuvneshwar Kumar doesn't want to prioritise any of the three formats but is not averse to the idea of once again wearing the India whites in Test cricket in future.

SPO-OLY-HOCK-LD FIH Hockey in Tokyo 2020: Gold for both finalists in case of no title clash due to COVID Tokyo, Jul 16 (PTI) Saddled with many ''ifs and buts'' around the conduct of hockey at the Olympics, The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Friday said if finalists at the Tokyo Games are ruled of the title clash due to COVID-19, both teams will be awarded gold medals.

SPO-CRI-SL-PERERA-INJURY SL injury update: Perera out of entire India tour, Fernando to miss ODI series Colombo, Jul 16 (PTI) Former captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Kusal Perera has been ruled out of the entire limited overs series against India while fast bowler Binura Fernando will not be available for the ODIs against India due to injuries, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said on Friday.

SPO-OLY-SHOOT-RANINDER Our shooters certainly among India's top prospects: NRAI president Raninder Singh By Abhishek Hore New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Expectation can be a double-edged sword, but National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president Raninder Singh reckons it could bring the best out of his shooters in the Tokyo Olympics, with many of them adept at ''thriving under pressure.'' SPO-OLY-CHEFDEMISSION Memoirs of a Brigadier: Chef de Mission's Mission Impossible By Poonam Mehra New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Tackling egos, managing resources, enforcing discipline -- sounds difficult? Well, that's the life of a chef-de-mission at the Olympic Games.

SPO-OLY-SHOOT-TEAM-DEPARTURE Efforts still on for pistol coach Pavel as Indian shooters leave Zagreb for Tokyo By Abhishek Hore New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Hoping to join the Indian shooting contingent in Tokyo at a later date, foreign pistol coach Pavel Smirnov stayed back in Zagreb as the others on Friday headed for the Olympics via Amsterdam.

SPO-CRI-IND-BHUVNESHWAR-PAKISTAN It's always pressure match against Pakistan but not thinking about it now: Bhuvneshwar on WT20 clash Colombo, Jul 16 (PTI) A clash between India and Pakistan is always a ''high intensity'' game but the team is not currently thinking about the T20 World Cup as there is a lot of cricket left before the marquee event, said experienced seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

SPO-OLY-INDIA-BERLIN-1936 Dhyan Chand's Berlin Saga: Captaincy test in Nazi Germany, Hitler myth By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) When Adolf Hitler commissioned Nazi Germany's favourite film director Leni Reifanstahl to document the 1936 Berlin Olympics, he and his propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels couldn't have imagined that there would be another nation, apart from the USA, refusing to salute the Fuhrer.

SPO-CRI-SIVARAMAKRISHNAN-CHAHAR Rahul Chahar's attitude impresses Sivaramakrishnan Chennai, Jul 16 (PTI) Former leg-spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan is impressed by the positive attitude and variations of young leggie Rahul Chahar and said he will keep an eye on his performance during the white-ball series in Sri Lanka.

SPO-OLY-BAD-PARA Tokyo 2020: After pandemic duty, IAS officer cum shuttler Yathiraj gears up for Paralympics New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) He has been a busy bureaucrat fighting the COVID-19 menace in the National Capital Region as Noida's District Magistrate but come during last week of August Suhas L Yathiraj will be representing India in the Para-Badminton event at the Tokyo Paralympics, starting August 24.

