Left Menu

Golf-Mickelson, Reed, Clarke miss British Open cut

American Mickelson, who became the oldest major champion when he won this year's PGA Championship at the age of 50, followed up his dismal 10-over-par first-round 80 with a 72 at Royal St George's to miss the cut at one over by 11 shots. Former British Open champion Francesco Molinari of Italy finished two over par after a second-round 74, one shot better than American Patrick Reed, the 2018 Masters winner.

Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2021 01:50 IST | Created: 17-07-2021 01:50 IST
Golf-Mickelson, Reed, Clarke miss British Open cut

Six-times major champion Phil Mickelson was among an illustrious list of players who failed to make the cut at the British Open on Friday. American Mickelson, who became the oldest major champion when he won this year's PGA Championship at the age of 50, followed up his dismal 10-over-par first-round 80 with a 72 at Royal St George's to miss the cut at one over by 11 shots.

Former British Open champion Francesco Molinari of Italy finished two over par after a second-round 74, one shot better than American Patrick Reed, the 2018 Masters winner. Northern Ireland's Darren Clarke, the 2011 British Open champion at Royal St George's, South African Ernie Els, Sweden's Henrik Stenson, German Martin Kaymer and American Stewart Cink were among other former major winners to miss out on the weekend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AP to launch flagship startup promotion scheme

AP to launch flagship startup promotion scheme

 Global
2
Rising cybersecurity concerns driving government IT modernization: IBM study

Rising cybersecurity concerns driving government IT modernization: IBM study

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Biogen Alzheimer's drug hits roadblocks with some hospitals, insurers; India's daily COVID-19 infections rise by 38,949 and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen Alzheimer's drug hits roadblocks with some hospi...

 Global
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021