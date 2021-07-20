Left Menu

Cricket-Shamsi puts Ireland in a spin as S Africa win first Twenty20

Opener Paul Stirling hit left-arm spinner George Linde (2-26) for a six in the first ball of the Ireland innings, but was out the next delivery and the home side battled from that moment on. Only captain Andy Balbirnie (22), Harry Tector (36) and Barry McCarthy (30 not out) made significant scores as they finished on 132 for nine in their 20 overs.

Reuters | Updated: 20-07-2021 00:08 IST | Created: 20-07-2021 00:08 IST
Left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi took four wickets as South Africa eased to a comfortable 33-run victory over Ireland in their first ever Twenty20 International meeting played at Malahide on Monday. After being sent in to bat, South Africa posted 165 for seven in their 20 overs, losing their way after a fast start with Aidan Markram (39 from 30 balls) the top-scorer as a number of batsmen got starts but failed to go on and get a big score.

Seamer Mark Adair (3-39) was the pick of the home bowlers with his changes of pace, while off-spinner Simi Singh (2-19) again impressed with his accuracy and variations. Opener Paul Stirling hit left-arm spinner George Linde (2-26) for a six in the first ball of the Ireland innings, but was out the next delivery and the home side battled from that moment on.

Only captain Andy Balbirnie (22), Harry Tector (36) and Barry McCarthy (30 not out) made significant scores as they finished on 132 for nine in their 20 overs. Shamsi, who is the number one ranked bowler in the format, bamboozled the hosts as he turned the ball both ways and collected figures of 4-27.

The second match in the three-game series will be played in Belfast on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

