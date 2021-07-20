Chess World Cup: Praggnanandhaa enters fourth round
Young Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa defeated veteran Michal Krasenkow 2-0 in the rapid tie-break in the third round of the FIDE chess World Cup here on Tuesday.
The 15-year old Praggnanandhaa, playing in his maiden World Cup, won a see-saw second tie-break game to book a fourth-round match with a 3-1 margin against the winner of the Maxime Vachier-Lagrave-David Paravyan clash.
The 57-year old Krasenkow fought hard before the Indian teenager secured a win in 67 moves in the second tie-break game.
Praggnanandhaa had taken the lead in the two-game mini match before the Polish veteran bounced back to force the tie-break.
The experienced P Harikrishna, who beat Constantin Lupulescu (Romania) 1.5-0.5 on Monday, will face Iran's M Amin Tabatabaei in the fourth round on Thursday. The Indian challenge in the women's section ended when D Harika lost to Valentina Gunina in the third round late on Monday night.
