Sports News Roundup: Joshua to fight Usyk at Tottenham Stadium in September; Tokyo 2020 chief doesn't rule out cancelling Games and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Special Report: Wipeout of an Olympic dream for a godfather of Japanese surfing

Whenever Teruo Adegawa arrives at Taito Beach, other surfers recognize him right away. Dressed in a Hawaiian shirt and shorts, the 78-year-old steps out of his car, leaving his walking stick by the passenger seat. Taichi Horimoto, 60, still wet from surfing, comes over.

Olympics-Swimming-Tunisian double gold medallist to 'boycott' Tokyo Games

Tunisia's double Olympic swimmming gold medallist Oussama Mellouli has announced his international retirement, saying he had decided to "boycott" Tokyo despite qualifying for his sixth Games. The 37-year-old won 1,500m gold in the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the open-water marathon in London four years later, when he also claimed a 1,500m bronze medal in the pool. He qualified for Tokyo at an event in Portugal in June.

Boxing-Joshua to fight Usyk at Tottenham Stadium in September

Anthony Joshua will defend his world heavyweight titles against mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sept. 25, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. The World Boxing Organization (WBO) ordered Joshua to defend his title against Ukrainian Usyk after the Briton's bout with domestic rival Tyson Fury was called off when Fury was ordered to fight Deontay Wilder in a rematch.

Olympics-Athletics-Triple trouble? Hassan's agenda raises eyebrows

Sifan Hassan is poised to tackle a rare Olympic treble in the 1,500, 5,000 and 10,000 metres in Tokyo, with her name entered in all three events as of Tuesday to set up a gruelling schedule in her bid for a first Games medal. While the 28-year-old Dutchwoman could still pull out of one of them, the mere prospect of seeing her attempt all three turned heads this week, after her historic double gold in the 1,500 metres and 10,000 metres at the 2019 world championships.

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 chief doesn't rule out cancelling Games

The chief of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee on Tuesday did not rule out cancelling the Olympics if COVID-19 cases spiked, as more athletes tested positive for the virus and sponsors ditched plans to attend Friday's opening ceremony. Asked at a news conference if the global sporting showpiece might still be cancelled, Toshiro Muto said he would keep an eye on infection numbers and liaise with other organisers if necessary.

Olympics-Skateboarding-Aussies 'stoked' to suit up for Games debut

Representing their country, wearing a uniform and adjusting to a team dynamic are some of the many changes skateboarders at the Olympics have to get used to, but Australian duo Shane O'Neill and Hayley Wilson are determined to rise to the challenge. Skateboarding, one of the ultimate emblems of underground subculture, makes its debut at the Tokyo Games this year with events scheduled to be held at the Ariake Urban Sports Park on Tokyo's waterfront.

Tokyo 2020 organisers concentrating '100%' on successful Games, spokesman says

Organisers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are fully concentrating on delivering a "successful Games", a spokesman said on Tuesday, after the head of the organising committee said he did not rule out a cancellation of the global sports event. "We are concentrating 100% on delivering successful Games," the spokesman said.

South Korean Paralympian missing after fall from Pakistan mountain

A South Korean Paralympian was missing on Tuesday after falling from the world's 12th highest mountain, the 8,047-metre (26,400 foot) Broad Peak in northern Pakistan, the Alpine Club of Pakistan said. Kim Hong-bin, 57, who represented his country in Alpine skiing at the 2002 Winter Paralympics in Salt Lake City, had reached the summit with other climbers on Sunday, but met bad weather on the way down, the club said.

Olympics-Who can beat Simone Biles? Only Simone Biles

Simone Biles arrives at the Tokyo Olympics having not lost an all-around competition in nine years poised to add to her status as the greatest gymnast of all-time. The general consensus is the only one capable of beating Biles is Biles herself as she looks to add to her haul of five Olympic medals, including four gold, won at the 2016 Rio Games.

Brazilian sets burpee Guinness Record in Singapore

Burpees are the gym exercise everyone loves to hate: You start in a standing position. Bend down, and with hands on the ground, hop your legs back into a push-up. Reverse and stand back up. Now repeat 951 times. That is how many burpees a Brazilian man living in Singapore completed in an hour, setting a new Guinness World Record in a fundraising effort for his niece who was born last year with severe heart disease.

