Soccer-AC Milan CEO Gazidis diagnosed with throat cancer

AC Milan chief executive Ivan Gazidis has been diagnosed with throat cancer, but the Serie A club said on Tuesday that the 56-year-old is expected to make a full recovery. and I am confident based on all advice that the cancer will be treated successfully, with a full recovery," Gazidis said in a statement https://www.acmilan.com/en/news/articles/club/2021-07-20/official-statement.

Reuters | Updated: 20-07-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 20-07-2021 22:55 IST
AC Milan chief executive Ivan Gazidis has been diagnosed with throat cancer, but the Serie A club said on Tuesday that the 56-year-old is expected to make a full recovery. Milan said Gazidis will remain in the role and would receive treatment in specialised clinics.

"I have world class medical expertise... and I am confident based on all advice that the cancer will be treated successfully, with a full recovery," Gazidis said in a statement https://www.acmilan.com/en/news/articles/club/2021-07-20/official-statement. "We have a strong team, both on and off the pitch and I have full faith in their ability to drive our club forward over the coming weeks."

Gazidis took over at the San Siro club in December 2018 having previously been chief executive at Arsenal. Having served for nearly a decade at the Premier League club, he oversaw manager Arsene Wenger's departure in 2018 and hired his replacement Unai Emery a month later.

