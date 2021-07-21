Soccer-Arsenal cancel pre-season tour due to COVID-19 cases

Left Menu

Arsenal were scheduled to take on Inter on Sunday and potentially face on July 28 the winner of Everton's game against Millonarios. Mikel Arteta's side started their pre-season preparations in Scotland and played two games, losing 2-1 to Hibernian and drawing 2-2 with Rangers. Arsenal finished eighth in the Premier League last season and will begin their 2021-22 campaign at promoted Brentford on Aug. 13.

Arsenal have cancelled their pre-season tour to the United States after a number of positive COVID-19 cases at the club, Sky Sports reported on Tuesday. Arsenal were set to travel to the U.S. this week to participate in the Florida Cup alongside Everton, Serie A champions Inter Milan and Colombian side Millonarios.

