Left Menu

Soccer-Arsenal cancel pre-season U.S. tour due to COVID-19 cases

Arsenal have cancelled their pre-season tour to the United States after a small number of positive COVID-19 cases at the club, Sky Sports reported on Tuesday. Arsenal were set to travel to the U.S. this week to participate in the Florida Cup alongside fellow Premier League team Everton, Serie A champions Inter Milan and Colombian outfit Millonarios.

Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2021 04:13 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 04:13 IST
Soccer-Arsenal cancel pre-season U.S. tour due to COVID-19 cases

Arsenal have cancelled their pre-season tour to the United States after a small number of positive COVID-19 cases at the club, Sky Sports reported on Tuesday.

Arsenal were set to travel to the U.S. this week to participate in the Florida Cup alongside fellow Premier League team Everton, Serie A champions Inter Milan and Colombian outfit Millonarios. The tournament organisers said in a statement: "We are aware of the media reports this afternoon. We remain in discussions with all four clubs with the intent to deliver a safe and successful Florida Cup for both participants and fans."

Arsenal were not immediately available to comment. The London side were scheduled to take on Inter on Sunday and potentially face on July 28 the winner of Everton's game against Millonarios.

Everton midfielder Fabian Delph will not travel with their squad to Orlando "as a precautionary measure after coming into contact with someone who has since tested positive for COVID-19", the Merseyside club said in a statement https://www.evertonfc.com/news/2194052/delph-to-miss-usa-trip-to-self-isolate. Everton said Delph will resume his pre-season training as soon as his period of self-isolation ends.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal team started their pre-season preparations in Scotland and played two games, losing 2-1 to Hibernian and drawing 2-2 with Rangers. Arsenal finished eighth in the Premier League last term and begin their 2021-22 campaign at promoted Brentford on Aug. 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines

Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines

 Global
2
Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order from Russian firm

Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order from Russian firm

 India
3
All-party meeting on COVID: Sources say some parties sought expediting process for getting international recognition to Covaxin.

All-party meeting on COVID: Sources say some parties sought expediting proce...

 India
4
Google celebrates Colombian Independence Day with a doodle on July 20

Google celebrates Colombian Independence Day with a doodle on July 20

 Colombia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021