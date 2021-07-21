Soccer-Arsenal cancel pre-season U.S. tour due to COVID-19 cases

Arsenal have cancelled their pre-season tour to the United States after a small number of positive COVID-19 cases at the club, Sky Sports reported on Tuesday.

Arsenal were set to travel to the U.S. this week to participate in the Florida Cup alongside fellow Premier League team Everton, Serie A champions Inter Milan and Colombian outfit Millonarios. The tournament organisers said in a statement: "We are aware of the media reports this afternoon. We remain in discussions with all four clubs with the intent to deliver a safe and successful Florida Cup for both participants and fans."

Arsenal were not immediately available to comment. The London side were scheduled to take on Inter on Sunday and potentially face on July 28 the winner of Everton's game against Millonarios.

Everton midfielder Fabian Delph will not travel with their squad to Orlando "as a precautionary measure after coming into contact with someone who has since tested positive for COVID-19", the Merseyside club said in a statement https://www.evertonfc.com/news/2194052/delph-to-miss-usa-trip-to-self-isolate. Everton said Delph will resume his pre-season training as soon as his period of self-isolation ends.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal team started their pre-season preparations in Scotland and played two games, losing 2-1 to Hibernian and drawing 2-2 with Rangers. Arsenal finished eighth in the Premier League last term and begin their 2021-22 campaign at promoted Brentford on Aug. 13.

