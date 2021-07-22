Left Menu

Sri Lanka fined for slow overrate in second ODI against India

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 22-07-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 13:52 IST
Sri Lanka were on Thursday fined 20 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over rate in the second One-Day International against India here.

ICC Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle imposed the sanction after Dasun Shanaka's side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration in the match on Tuesday.

''In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,'' ICC said in a statement.

The slow over-rate also cost Sri Lanka one point from their tally of Super League points.

''In addition, as per Article 16.12.2 of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League Playing Conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short,'' the governing body said.

''Consequently, Sri Lanka will lose one point from their points tally during the Super League.'' The ongoing three-game series is part of the CWC Super League.

Host skipper Shanaka pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

