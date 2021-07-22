Dutch Olympic Taekwondo competitor, staff member test positive for COVID-19
Dutch Olympic Taekwondo competitor Reshmie Oogink has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, as has a member of the team staff, the team said on Thursday. "I have done everything I could and have worked so hard to get so close to the Games.
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 22-07-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 14:46 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Dutch Olympic Taekwondo competitor Reshmie Oogink has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, as has a member of the team staff, the team said on Thursday.
"I have done everything I could and have worked so hard to get so close to the Games. This is the end of my career," Oogink said in a statement. The positive test means that both will have to quarantine for 10 days.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tokyo Olympics
- Dutch
Advertisement