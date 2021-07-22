Left Menu

Olympics-Softball-Skippy the kangaroo will miss Fukushima

While the U.S. softball team are off chasing a brown bear https://www.reuters.com/article/olympics-2020-bsb/olympics-softball-olympic-softballers-hunt-roaming-bear-no-luck-finding-it-so-far-idUSL8N2OY0EH spotted near one of the Tokyo stadiums, the Australian squad already have their animal kingdom cheerleader. Skippy, an inflatable kangaroo about one metre tall, has travelled with the national team since 2009 and Australian left fielder Jade Wall explained his importance after she drove in the lone run in Australia's 1-0 win over Italy on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 14:59 IST
Olympics-Softball-Skippy the kangaroo will miss Fukushima

While the U.S. softball team are off chasing a brown bear https://www.reuters.com/article/olympics-2020-bsb/olympics-softball-olympic-softballers-hunt-roaming-bear-no-luck-finding-it-so-far-idUSL8N2OY0EH spotted near one of the Tokyo stadiums, the Australian squad already have their animal kingdom cheerleader.

Skippy, an inflatable kangaroo about one metre tall, has travelled with the national team since 2009 and Australian left fielder Jade Wall explained his importance after she drove in the lone run in Australia's 1-0 win over Italy on Thursday. "He loves coming to train, loves coming to the games, everywhere we go," Wall told a news conference. "We want to bring entertainment on the field, and he brings the entertainment off the field."

Australia is home to millions of kangaroos. "It can be quite a serious game and have a look at Skip and you can put on a smile and get back out there," Wall said.

Australia have been in Japan since June 1, most of the time near bustling Tokyo. Wall said Skippy preferred being near the mountains and woods of Fukushima, where the first two days of softball competition were held, even though he has not been able to enjoy the Fukushima specialty peaches given out by the bowlful to the Olympic teams.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
4
Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021