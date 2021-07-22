Left Menu

Olympics-Czech beach volleyball player COVID-positive, team launches investigation

A fifth member of the Czech Olympic team tested positive for COVID-19 and the country's Olympic Committee launched an investigation into a charter flight bringing athletes from Prague on which the first identified case also travelled. The Czech Olympic Committee (COV) said on Thursday women's beach volleyball player Marketa Nausch-Slukova was the latest to test positive, raising the number of Czech athletes at the Tokyo Olympics infected by the virus to three, plus two other team members including her husband, coach Simon Nausch.

Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 16:23 IST
A fifth member of the Czech Olympic team tested positive for COVID-19 and the country's Olympic Committee launched an investigation into a charter flight bringing athletes from Prague on which the first identified case also travelled.

The Czech Olympic Committee (COV) said on Thursday women's beach volleyball player Marketa Nausch-Slukova was the latest to test positive, raising the number of Czech athletes at the Tokyo Olympics infected by the virus to three, plus two other team members including her husband, coach Simon Nausch. Slukova finished fifth at the London Olympics in 2012, and she is now 16th in the world rankings with her team mate Barbora Hermannova.

"It's awfully sad for me, that Barbora and me, we had to quit this way our journey to Tokio which was supposed to be a peak," Slukova said. Men's table tennis player Pavel Sirucek and men's beach volleyball player Ondrej Perusic have also tested positive.

All those infected were on a charter plane that took part of the Czech team to Tokyo last Friday, together with the first identified case, doctor Vlastimil Voracek, the COV said. The doctor was not vaccinated against COVID-19, Czech media reported, although that was not a condition of participation. A spokesman for the Czech Olympic Committee said he could not confirm this as he did not have the doctor's consent.

The Czech Olympic Committee has launched an investigation into the virus spread on the flight, which took 14 athletes to Tokyo. "The investigation will focus on whether all safety measures against COVID-19 spread were upheld before, during, and after the flight and whether some individuals have neglected their duties," the Committee said.

The team said other people on the flight have been tested again by PCR tests which were all negative. As of Thursday, 87 Olympic-related personnel, including athletes, have tested positive for COVID-19, with the Opening Ceremony scheduled for Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

