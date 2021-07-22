Soccer-Oscar scores from the spot as Shanghai Port stay top

Oscar's penalty in first-half injury time ensured Shanghai Port beat Hebei FC 1-0 on Thursday to maintain their one-point lead at the top of Group B in the Chinese Super League.

Ivan Leko's side moved onto 15 points from their first seven games to sit one clear of cross-city rivals Shanghai Shenhua, who beat Tianjin Tigers 3-1. Adrian Mierzekewski and Kim Shin-wook gave Shenhua a two-goal lead inside the first 10 minutes and, although Zhao Yingjie pulled one back in the 19th minute, Cao Yunding made sure of the points three minutes into injury time at the end of the game.

There was disappointment for Slaven Bilic and his Beijing Guoan side as they slipped to fifth following their 2-0 loss against Changchun Yatai. Tan Long and Sun Jie were on target for Changchun as they moved up to third, three points behind Shanghai Port.

Beijing have 10 points and, with the top four in both groups in this season's Chinese Super League advancing to the championship rounds, Bilic will be under pressure to turn his team's form around. Shandong Taishan continue to top the standings in Group A after their 2-0 win over Cangzhou Mighty Lions on Wednesday.

The Chinese FA Cup holders have 15 points and lead eight-time Chinese Super League winners Guangzhou FC by a point, even though Fabio Cannavaro's side handed Qingdao FC a 6-0 thrashing. Ricardo Goulart struck either side of Elkeson's 33rd-minute goal to give Guangzhou a three-goal lead by the 39th minute, with further goals from Liao Lisheng, Luo Guofu and Yang Liyu completing the rout.

Shenzhen FC remain third, level with Guangzhou, having beaten Chongqing Athletic 3-0 while Guangzhou City slipped off the pace as a result of their 1-1 draw with Henan Longmen. Matches in this year's Chinese Super League are being played in biosecure centralised hubs to minimise cross-country travel during the pandemic.

Group games will continue until Aug. 12 with the championship and relegation rounds to be held from Dec. 1 to accommodate the China national team's World Cup qualifying schedule.

