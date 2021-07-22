The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of India's warm-up game against 'County Select XI' In Durham.

*Report of World Cadet wrestling Championship in Hungary.

*Report of FIDE World Cup in Sochi.

STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-OLY-BOX-2NDLD DRAW Bye for Amit, 3 others; tough overall draw for Indian boxers at Olympics Tokyo, Jul 22 (PTI) Top seed and world no.1 Amit Panghal (52kg) was among four Indian boxers who got byes into the Olympic Games pre-quarterfinals as the country's pugilists geared up for a tough campaign going by the draws unveiled here on Thursday.

SPO-OLY-VETTER-NEERAJ Neeraj is good but tough for him to beat me, says Vetter By Philem Dipak Singh New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Rivals when they have spears in their hands, German javelin throw superstar Johannes Vetter and Neeraj Chopra are happy being friends when not competing even though the former is quite clear that the Haryana youngster wouldn't be able to beat him in Tokyo Olympics.

SPO-OLY-SHOOT-RONAK Manu and I have put in place a plan, says coach Ronak Pandit ahead of Olympics By Abhishek Hore New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) In less than three months of training at the range, coach Ronak Pandit and Manu Bhaker have ''put in place a plan'', giving impetus to the pistol prodigy's hopes of a podium finish in Olympics.

SPO-OLY-SWIM-MAANA-INTERVIEW I was depressed, wanted to quit swimming: Maana Patel recalls struggle with injury By Aparajita Upadhyay New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Representing India at the Olympics, like for several others, is a dream come true for swimmer Maana Patel, but it’s a reality the youngster would have struggled to even imagine four years ago when she was at her lowest, nursing a shoulder injury and battling depression.

SPO-OLY-IND-2NDLD PREVIEW Amid COVID gloom, could it be 'India Shining' in Tokyo? All indications say yes Tokyo, Jul 22 (PTI) There is palpable tension, a sense of dread actually, but the COVID-hit Olympic Games starting Friday or the 'Games of Hope' as the IOC desperately wants the world to believe, could prove to be a watershed for the biggest ever Indian contingent with shooters, boxers and wrestlers expected to lead an unparalleled medal rush.

SPO-OLY-OPENING-2NDLD IND COVID fears: 20 Indian athletes, 6 officials to take part in opening ceremony Tokyo, Jul 22 (PTI) A total of 20 Indian athletes from seven sports and six officials will participate in the Olympics opening ceremony on Friday as COVID-19 concerns and competitions lined up the next day led to a majority of the contingent deciding to stay away from the event. SPO-CRI-IND-SL-PREVIEW 3rd ODI: India’s conundrum whether to experiment or not after series win Colombo, Jul 22 (PTI) India coach Rahul Dravid will have to choose between experimenting and continuing the winning combination in his bid to ensure a clean sweep against Sri Lanka in the third and final one-dayer here on Friday.

SPO-OLY-ARCHERY-IND-PREVIEW Deepika in focus as India look to exorcise past ghosts Tokyo, Jul 22 (PTI) Up against a familiar pre-Olympic hype and with history stacked heavily against them, Indian archers will have a feeling of deja vu when they begin their Tokyo Games campaign with the rankings round here on Friday.

SPO-OLY-2NDLD VIRUS COVID at Olympics: Dutch Taekwondo player, Czech beach volleyball player out; Tokyo logs 1979 cases Tokyo, Jul 22 (PTI) Czech beach volleyball player Marketa Nausch and Dutch taekwondo hope Reshmie Oogink were on Thursday forced out of the Olympic Games after testing positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of infected athletes in the city to 10. SPO-OLY-IOA-REWARD Tokyo gold winners to get Rs 75 lakh from IOA New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Thursday announced that it would give the Tokyo Olympics gold medal winners a cash award of Rs 75 lakh apart from giving each of the participating National Sports Federations (NSFs) a bonus amount of Rs 25 lakh.

SPO-OLY-TENNIS-IND-DRAW Sumit Nagal to face Denis Istomin in opening round at Tokyo Olympics Tokyo, Jul 22 (PTI) Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal will face Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin in the opening round of the men's singles event at the Tokyo Olympics, starting here on Friday.

SPO-OLY-JUDO-SHUSHILA-DRAW India's lone judoka Sushila Devi to face former Olympic medallist Eva in opening round Tokyo, Jul 22 (PTI) Indian judoka Sushila Devi Likmabam has been handed a tough draw at the Tokyo Games as she will open her maiden Olympic campaign against 2012 London edition bronze medallist Eva Csernoviczki of Hungary in the round of 32, here on Saturday.

SPO-TENNIS-IND-ITF Deemed 'extreme risk' nation, India denied entry into ITF World Junior Finals New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) The Indian team has been denied entry into the upcoming ITF World Junior Tennis Finals in Prostejov as India has been classified as 'extreme risk' nation in COVID times. SPO-CRI-IND-WASHINGTON-INJURY After Avesh, Washington out of England series New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) The Indian team in England was dealt another injury blow on Thursday when spin bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar was ruled out of the five-Test series beginning August 4.

SPO-CRI-IND-SL-CHAHAR Chahar talks about Dhoni's hand in his match-winning effort Colombo, Jul 22 (PTI) India pacer Deepak Chahar, who starred with the bat in the second ODI against Sri Lanka here, says he has learnt the art of chasing from the great Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Chahar scripted India's come from behind win on Tuesday with an unbeaten 69 at number eight.

