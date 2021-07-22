Left Menu

Motor racing-Monza to host Formula One's second sprint race

The Italian Grand Prix at Monza in September will feature Formula One's second sprint race after the experimental format made its debut at Silverstone last weekend, the sport said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 23:27 IST
Motor racing-Monza to host Formula One's second sprint race
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The Italian Grand Prix at Monza in September will feature Formula One's second sprint race after the experimental format made its debut at Silverstone last weekend, the sport said on Thursday. The venue for a planned third sprint this season has yet to be confirmed but is expected to be at one of the long-haul rounds.

Russia, Turkey and Japan follow on from Monza before a swing of the Americas and closing races in the Middle East. The 100km sprint is held on Saturday to determine the grid for Sunday's grand prix, with the usual qualifying session moving to Friday.

The aim is to give fans competitive action on all three days, with more excitement. A lap of Monza is 5.793km so the sprint is expected to be 18 laps of the fastest circuit on the calendar.

Formula One said the sprint would be held at 1630 local time on Sept 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

 Global
2
Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufacturing

Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufac...

 Ireland
3
Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

 India
4
Microsoft announces acquisition of CloudKnox Security

Microsoft announces acquisition of CloudKnox Security

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021