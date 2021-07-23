Left Menu

Confident that you will excel, make country proud: Prez to Indian contingent at Tokyo Olympics

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 13:56 IST
Tokyo 2020 logo Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said an entire nation's hopes and prayers are with the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics and expressed confidence that the players will excel, win laurels and make the country proud.

Olympics in Japan's Tokyo began on Friday.

"An entire nation's hopes and prayers are with the Indian contingent at the #TokyoOlympics. I convey best wishes to you all on behalf of all Indians. I am confident that you all will excel, win laurels, and make our country proud," Kovind tweeted.

