Confident that you will excel, make country proud: Prez to Indian contingent at Tokyo Olympics
President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said an entire nation's hopes and prayers are with the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics and expressed confidence that the players will excel, win laurels and make the country proud.
Olympics in Japan's Tokyo began on Friday.
"An entire nation's hopes and prayers are with the Indian contingent at the #TokyoOlympics. I convey best wishes to you all on behalf of all Indians. I am confident that you all will excel, win laurels, and make our country proud," Kovind tweeted.
