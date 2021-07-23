Left Menu

Cricket-Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh by 23 runs to tie T20 series

Madhevere provided the foundation with his knock, with powerful hitter Ryan Burl adding 34 not out while Shoriful Islam took 3-33. Bangladesh, dominant with the bat across all formats of the tour, this time failed to get the better of the home bowlers as first Blessing Muzarabani and then Masakadza got among the wickets.

Reuters | Harare | Updated: 23-07-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 20:05 IST
Cricket-Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh by 23 runs to tie T20 series
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

Wellington Masakadza took three wickets and three catches to steer Zimbabwe to a 23-run win over Bangladesh in their second Twenty20 international at the Harare Sports Club on Friday. It was Zimbabwe’s first success over the tourists after losing the one-off test, three ODIs and the first of the three match T20 series on Thursday and sets up a decider on Sunday.

Zimbabwe, who won the toss and chose to bat, scored 166-6 with Wesley Madhevere contributing 73, to which Bangladesh replied with 143 in 19.5 overs. Madhevere provided the foundation with his knock, with powerful hitter Ryan Burl adding 34 not out while Shoriful Islam took 3-33.

Bangladesh, dominant with the bat across all formats of the tour, this time failed to get the better of the home bowlers as first Blessing Muzarabani and then Masakadza got among the wickets. Masakadza took 3-20 and Muzarabani 2-21 while Masakadza also took three catches in the deep to help his team’s cause. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cases

Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cas...

 Singapore
2
SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel, alleging errors in calculation of AGR-related dues.

SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel,...

 India
3
Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

 India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.100: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.100: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021