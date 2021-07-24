Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics: Indian judoka Sushila loses her round of 32 clash

Indian judoka Sushila Devis challenge in the Tokyo Olympics came to an early end as she lost her contest to Hungarian Eva Csernoviczki, who qualified for a round of 16 clash against Japans Funa Tonaki, here on Saturday.Csernoviczki, a 2012 London edition bronze medallist, pinned Sushila for a full 20 seconds to claim the Ippon and win the round of 32 match. Sushila was the only Indian Judo athlete at this years Olympic Games.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 24-07-2021 09:11 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 09:11 IST
Tokyo Olympics: Indian judoka Sushila loses her round of 32 clash
  • Country:
  • Japan

Indian judoka Sushila Devi's challenge in the Tokyo Olympics came to an early end as she lost her contest to Hungarian Eva Csernoviczki, who qualified for a round of 16 clash against Japan's Funa Tonaki, here on Saturday.

Csernoviczki, a 2012 London edition bronze medallist, pinned Sushila for a full 20 seconds to claim the Ippon and win the round of 32 match. Sushila fought hard for a major part of the bout until she committed a small error, which proved to be disastrous for the Indian and cost her the match. It was always going to be tough for the 26 year-old from Manipur at the world's premier sporting competition. Sushila was the only Indian Judo athlete at this year's Olympic Games. Sushila, who considers boxing icon M C Mary Kom as her inspiration, started well against the Hungarian but floundered after that. Sushila, who competes in the 48kg category, had qualified for her maiden Games via continental quota.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cases

Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cas...

 Singapore
2
SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel, alleging errors in calculation of AGR-related dues.

SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel,...

 India
3
Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

 India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.100: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.100: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021