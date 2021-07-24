Olympics-Shooting-Korean great Jin eliminated in 10m pistol event
Shooting great Jin Jong-oh's quest for a record-extending fifth individual Olympic gold did not succeed as the South Korean failed to qualify for the final of the men's 10 metre pistol event at the Tokyo Games on Saturday.
The 41-year-old shot series of 95, 96, 98, 93, 97, and 97 to aggregate 576 and finish 15th at the Asaka Shooting Range. His team mates watched anxiously as Jin, who won the 10-meter pistol title in the 2012 London Games, could not break into the top eight who advanced to the final.
Jin had etched his name in the record books when he won the 50 meter pistol title in Rio to become the first shooter in Olympic history to win a specific event at three Games in a row.
