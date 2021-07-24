Olympics-Shooting-Korean great Jin 'devastated' after missing 10m pistol final

Shooting great Jin Jong-oh's quest for a record-extending fifth individual Olympic gold fell short on Saturday as the South Korean failed to qualify for the final of the men's 10-meter pistol event at the Tokyo Games. The 41-year-old shot a series of 95, 96, 98, 93, 97, and 97 to aggregate 576 and finish 15th at the Asaka Shooting Range.

His teammates watched anxiously as Jin, who won the 10-meter pistol title in the 2012 London Games, did not manage to break into the top eight advancings to the final. "What can I say? I am just devastated," the shooter, who has four gold and two silver medals from the last four Olympics, was quoted as saying by the Kyodo news agency.

"I don't know what else to say. I have to regroup and prepare for the mixed event next." Jin had etched his name in the record books at Rio when he won the 50-meter pistol event to become the first shooter in Olympic history to win a specific event at three consecutive Games. That event is not part of the Tokyo program.

