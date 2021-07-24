You winning silver will serve as inspiration for generations to come: Abhinav Bindra to Mirabai Chanu

Olympic gold-medallist Abhinav Bindra on Saturday congratulated weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on winning silver in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics and said this laurel will serve as inspiration for generations to come. Mirabai Chanu opened India's medals tally on Saturday as she bagged a silver in the Women's 49kg category at Tokyo International Forum.

"Many congratulations on winning an Olympic silver for India. Your outstanding performance in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 is sure to be remembered as one of the best by an Indian athlete at the Olympic Games and also serve as inspiration for generations to come," wrote Binda in an open letter to Chanu, posted on the former's Twitter account. "In over a hundred years of our nation's participation in the Games, only a special few have managed to experience the elation of standing at the podium. It is a reward for years of hard work and single-minded determination spent on perfecting your craft. All the sacrifices you made in your quest to bring glory to the nation will make this incredible milestone even sweeter," he added.

Chanu lifted a total of 202 kg (87kg in snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk) during her four successful attempts across the competition. China's Zhihui Hou bagged gold with a total of 210kg and created a new Olympic Record while Indonesia's Windy Cantika Aisah grabbed bronze with a total of 194kg. With this monumental silver medal, Chanu has become the second Indian weightlifter to win an Olympic medal after Karnam Malleswari bagged bronze in the 69kg category at the 2000 Sydney Games when the weightlifting arena was opened to women for the first time. (ANI)

