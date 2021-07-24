Olympics-Cycling-Ecuador's Carapaz wins gold in men's road race
Richard Carapaz of Ecuador won the gold medal at the Olympic men's road race on Saturday.
Carapaz crossed the line first at the Fuji International speedway after 234km of racing ahead of Wout van Aert of Belgium who took the silver medal. Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia was third.
