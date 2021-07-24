Left Menu

Olympics-Cycling-Ecuador's Carapaz wins gold in men's road race

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 24-07-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 14:03 IST
Olympics-Cycling-Ecuador's Carapaz wins gold in men's road race
  • Country:
  • Japan

Richard Carapaz of Ecuador won the gold medal at the Olympic men's road race on Saturday.

Carapaz crossed the line first at the Fuji International speedway after 234km of racing ahead of Wout van Aert of Belgium who took the silver medal. Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia was third.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cases

Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cas...

 Singapore
2
SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel, alleging errors in calculation of AGR-related dues.

SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel,...

 India
3
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
4
Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021