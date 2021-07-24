Left Menu

Beckie scores 2, Canada downs Chile 2-1 in women's soccer

PTI | Sapporo | Updated: 24-07-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 15:55 IST
Janine Beckie scored a pair of goals and Canada defeated Chile 2-1 Saturday in the group stage of the women's Olympic soccer competition.

Beckie hit the post with a penalty attempt for Canada in the 21st minute, but she scored in the 39th with a goal off a cross from Nichelle Prince.

Beckie added her second early in the second half before Karen Araya pulled Chile within 2-1 with a goal in the 57th. It was La Roja's first-ever Olympic goal.

Canada opened the Olympics with a 1-1 draw against Japan in Group E. Christine Sinclair, the all-time leading international scorer among men and women, scored her 187th career goal in the sixth minute in her 300th appearance with the team.

La Roja lost to Britain 2-0 in their opener. Ranked No. 37 in the world, Chile is making its Olympic debut.

