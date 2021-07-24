The following are the top stories at 2130 hours: STORIES ON WIRE: SPO-OLY-LDALL IND Warrior Princess: Mirabai lifts weight of a nation, puts India on medal table in Day 1 super show Tokyo, Jul 24 (PTI) Pint-sized weightlifter Mirabai Chanu lifted the spirits of an entire nation with an incredibly composed silver-winning show as India found itself on the Olympics medals table on the very first day of competitions, a feat so remarkable that it more than made up for some disappointments.

SPO-OLY-LIFT-CHANU-PROFILE What is comeback in sport, in life? Learn it from Mirabai Chanu By Aparajita Upadhyay New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Comeback strains the toughest of wills. But genuflects when the person in question is Mirabai Chanu.

SPO-OLY-HOCK-IND-2NDLD WOM India women find Netherlands too hot to handle, lose hockey opener 1-5 Tokyo, Jul 24 (PTI) The Indian women's hockey team fought valiantly in the first two quarters before losing steam to go down 1-5 against world number one Netherlands in their opening pool match at the Tokyo Olympics here on Saturday. SPO-OLY-BOX-LD IND Injured Vikas ousted from Olympics: loses opening bout to Japan's Okazawa Tokyo, Jul 24 (PTI) Indian boxer Vikas Krishan (69kg) was out-punched 0-5 and left with a bloodied eye by local favourite Sewonrets Quincy Mensah Okazawa as he bowed out of Olympics here on Saturday after fighting with a shoulder injury in the opening round.

SPO-OLY-TENNIS-LD IND Nagal becomes only third Indian to win a singles match at Olympic with victory over Istomin Tokyo, Jul 24 (PTI) Sumit Nagal on Saturday became only the third Indian tennis player to win a men's singles match at the Olympic Games and the first in 25 years, when he edged past Denis Istomin in a three-setter, here.

SPO-OLY-BAD-2NDLD IND Chirag-Satwik stuns World No 3, Praneeth stunned in Tokyo Olympics opener Tokyo, Jul 24 (PTI) The Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty shocked the world no. 3 pair of Yang Lee and Chi-Lin Wang of Chinese Taipei in a thrilling group A match of the Olympics badminton competition where the country experienced disappointment in the singles' event on Saturday.

SPO-OLY-ARCHERY-LDALL IND Archery: Inconsistent India lose to Korea, makes QF exit in mixed pair section Tokyo, Jul 24 (PTI) Going by the rankings it was a fair call but tactically appears a mistake as Pravin Jadhav joined Deepika Kumari for archery's mixed pair event instead of Atanu Das and the last-minute pairing fumbled to go out of the medal race at the Tokyo Games, here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-IND-SL-PREVIEW 1st T20 Int'l: Varun Chakravarthy set for debut as India start favourites versus Lanka Colombo, Jul 24 (PTI) Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy could well be in line for international debut as a formidable India, with a galaxy of powerhouse IPL performers, start as overwhelming favourites against Sri Lanka in the opening T20 International here on Sunday.

SPO-OLY-SHOOT-LDALL IND Indian shooters fail to fire as Saurabh finishes seventh Tokyo, Jul 24 (PTI) Indian shooters endured multiple heartbreaks on the first day of their competition in the Tokyo Olympics here on Saturday, with the biggest disappointment being Saurabh Chaudhary's failure to win a medal after topping the qualifications.

SPO-OLY-TT-LD IND Sharath and Manika outplayed in Tokyo Olympics opener Tokyo, Jul 24 (PTI) India's glimmer of hope for a table tennis medal at the Tokyo Olympics vanished in no time with Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra losing to third seeds Lin Yun-Ju and Cheng I-Ching of Chinese Taipei in the mixed doubles round of 16 here on Saturday.

SPO-OLY-ROWING-IND Indian rowers move to repechage round in men's lightweight double sculls, finish 5th in heats Tokyo, Jul 24 (PTI) The Indian rowing duo of Arvind Singh and Arjun Lal Jat qualified for the repechage round after finishing fifth in the men's lightweight double sculls heat here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-SHASTRI-ISOLATION Isolation rules frustrating, vaccine has to be trusted: Shastri after Arun, Saha, Easwaran return Durham, Jul 24 (PTI) India head coach Ravi Shastri on Saturday expressed his disappointment at 10-day isolation rules for anyone who comes in contact of a COVID-19 positive person as it happened with bowling coach Bharath Arun, who has already completed his vaccination course.

