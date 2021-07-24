Left Menu

Motor racing-Britain's Dennis wins London Formula E race, Bird stays top

Jake Dennis won the first of two home London Formula E races for BMW Andretti on Saturday while fellow-Briton Sam Bird retired but stayed top of the overall standings in the all-electric series.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-07-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 23:18 IST
Motor racing-Britain's Dennis wins London Formula E race, Bird stays top
The win was a second of the season for the rookie after Valencia in April and sent him third in the championship with three races remaining. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Jake Dennis won the first of two home London Formula E races for BMW Andretti on Saturday while fellow Briton Sam Bird retired but stayed top of the overall standings in the all-electric series. The win was a second of the season for the rookie after Valencia in April and sent him third in the championship with three races remaining.

Mercedes' Nyck De Vries and Mahindra's Alex Lynn rounded off the top-three. Jaguar's Bird had a frustrating home return, forced out on the opening lap with suspension damage.

He is now just one point clear of DS Techeetah's Portuguese reigning champion Antonio Felix Da Costa, who finished eighth. The top eight drivers are separated by 11 points. The indoor-outdoor race was the first major event held at London's ExCeL centre since the Docklands venue served as a temporary hospital and COVID-19 vaccination centre.

A second race is scheduled for Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long openin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - R...

 Global
4
Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021