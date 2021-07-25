Left Menu

Olympics-Canoeing-Savsek leads men's slalom, Funk in front in women's kayak

The men's canoe slalom has been dominated by France and Slovakia for decades with the title going to one or the other since the Atlanta Games in 1996. Matej Benus, 33, who took silver in Rio five years ago was second with American Zachary Lokken third after a strong first run down the man-made whitewater course.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 25-07-2021 12:51 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 12:51 IST
Olympics-Canoeing-Savsek leads men's slalom, Funk in front in women's kayak
  • Country:
  • Japan

Slovenia's Benjamin Savsek led the men's Olympic canoe slalom after the first run at the sun-baked Kasai slalom centre on Sunday, with Germany's Ricarda Funk ahead in the women's kayak. The men's canoe slalom has been dominated by France and Slovakia for decades with the title going to one or the other since the Atlanta Games in 1996.

Matej Benus, 33, who took silver in Rio five years ago was second with American Zachary Lokken third after a strong first run down the man-made whitewater course. Cheering from handful of people watching from the stands at the specatorless event, was drowned out by the buzzing of cicadas in the surrounding seaside park next to Tokyo Bay.

Savsek, a 34-year-old electrician, took the lead despite a two-second penalty for touching one of the gate poles. Germany's Sideris Tasiadis, who is looking for his first major international title, placed sixth, 1.87 seconds behind Savsek.

In the women's kayak Australia's Jessica Fox, who is aiming for gold in both the kayak and canoe after picking up a bronze in Rio and silver in London, was in second after paddling through the 25 gates 2.15 seconds behind Funk. Coming in third was Eliska Mintalova from Slovakia in her first Olympic Games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long openin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - R...

 Global
4
Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021