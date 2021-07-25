Olympics-Table Tennis-Tears of joy for Japanese duo, nap time for Chinese

Japan's Jun Mizutani and Mima Ito hugged each other and cried after beating German opponents on Sunday, while China's powerful pairing of Xu Xin and Liu Shiwen said they will take a nap after winning their mixed doubles quarter-final on Sunday. Mizutani, 32, and 20-year-old Ito got off to a strong start against Patrick Franziska and Petrissa Solja to take the first game 11-8 but the Germans fought back to level the match at 3-3.

With a pat on the back from her partner in the last point of the deciding seventh game, Ito secured victory with an unreturnable serve. The Japanese pair are from the same hometown and have known each other since childhood.

"Mizutani has been like a big brother to me since we were young, and someone whom I respect and admire. I'm really happy to be able to compete in the mixed doubles with him," Ito told reporters. World number two Xu and reigning world champion Liu sealed a convincing 4-0 victory over Romanian opponents Ovidiu Ionescu and Bernadette Szocs.

The Chinese duo will next face French pair Emmanuel Lebesson and Yuan Jia Nan, who clinched their semi-final place in a heated battle with Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hoi Kem of Hong Kong. "I'll take a nap and analyze videos of our opponents' plays to prepare for the match in the afternoon," Xu said.

The mixed doubles made its Olympic debut this year at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, with 16 pairs competing for the first Olympic gold in best-of-seven matches. In the second round of the women's singles event, South Korean teenager Shin Yubin beat Luxembourg's Ni Xia Lian, at 58 the oldest table tennis player https://www.reuters.com/article/olympics-2020-tabletennis-nixialian-idUSL8N2AZ2PM at the Tokyo Olympics, 4-3.

Ni is competing at her fifth Olympics. "I like to show the people I still can play table tennis... It doesn't matter how much you win, how much you lose, you cannot lose as a person. You have to fight, fight," Ni told Reuters.

"If you lose, you can forgive your ability is not enough. The opponent is stronger? Congratulations, I will try next time. But we have to be a player to fight," she said.

