Maana Patel finishes second in heat, fails to reach semifinals
PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 25-07-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 16:08 IST
Indian swimmer Maana Patel could not qualify for the semifinals of the women's 100m backstroke event as she finished second in her heat at the Tokyo Games here on Sunday.
Competing in her first Olympics, Maana finished with a time of 1.05.20 behind Zimbabwe's Donata Katai, who clocked 1:02.73.
Grenada's Kimberly Ince (1:10.24) finished third in the slowest heat 1.
The 21-year-old Indian, who qualified for the Games via a 'Universality quota', finished 39th overall.
The top 16 swimmers qualify for the semifinals.
