Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics: First post-competition COVID-19 case reported

The organisers of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Sunday confirmed the first COVID-19 infection of an athlete after competing at an event.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 25-07-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 19:02 IST
Tokyo Olympics: First post-competition COVID-19 case reported
Tokyo Olympics logo . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

The organisers of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Sunday confirmed the first COVID-19 infection of an athlete after competing at an event. As per Kyodo News, Dutch rower Finn Florijn tested positive for the virus after competing in his heat at the Games on Friday.

As a result, Florijn was forced to forfeit Saturday's repechage race in single sculls. He is currently isolating at a separate location. The Games Organising Committee is currently working to determine whether anybody came in close contact with the Dutch rower or not.

However, this series of events did not hamper the rowing on Sunday as all events were held as scheduled. The Organising Committee of Tokyo Games reported a total of 10 new infections related to the Olympics and this has brought the total number of Games-related infections to 132. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long openin...

 Global
3
Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines boosts antibody levels: Study

Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines boosts antibody levels: Study

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021